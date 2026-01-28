India offers $500bn investments opportunity in energy sector: PM

New Delhi: India’s energy sector lies at the centre of the nation’s aspirations, offering investment opportunities worth USD 500 billion, stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a gathering during the inauguration ceremony of India Energy Week (IEW) 2026 via video conferencing.

The PM urged the global community to: Make in India, Innovate in India, Scale with India, and Invest in India, addressing the representatives from nearly 125 countries who have gathered in Goa for IEW 2026.

Modi highlighted that India is a land of immense opportunities for the energy sector. He underlined that India is the world’s fastest-growing economy, which means the demand for energy products in the country is continuously rising. He emphasised that India also offers excellent opportunities to meet global demand.

The PM noted that India is among the top five exporters of petroleum products in the world, with export coverage extending to more than 150 countries. He stated that this capacity of India will be of great benefit to all. He further stressed that the Energy Week platform is an excellent place to explore partnerships. During his speech, Modi highlighted the signing of a landmark India–EU agreement, calling it the “mother of all deals,” noting that it represents nearly 25 percent of global GDP and one-third of global trade.