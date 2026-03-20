India open to buy LPG from Russia: MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said New Delhi is trying to buy LPG from everywhere to widen its range of options for energy supply amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

In a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government is also willing to buy LGP from Russia to meet the needs of consumers. "We're trying to buy LPG from everywhere, wherever it's available.

So, if Russia is available, we'll go there too. Because the current situation is such that we have to ensure that our people's fuel needs are met," Jaiswal said.