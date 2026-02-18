India Poised To Shape Global AI Narrative And Draw Major Tech Investments: Jitin Prasada

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada said India is well prepared to influence the global artificial intelligence landscape and emerge as a preferred hub for large technology investments. Speaking at the India Today AI Summit 2026 in New Delhi, held alongside the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam, he highlighted India’s growing role in shaping the future of technology, AI and global trade.

Prasada described the current phase as a defining moment for the country, noting that under Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has emerged as a strong voice for the Global South in technology governance. He said India is working to ensure that cultural sensitivities, local constraints and inclusive growth remain central to how emerging technologies like AI are governed worldwide.

Drawing a comparison with the success of UPI in transforming digital payments, Prasada stressed that AI must also be made inclusive and accessible. Rather than concentrating only on large language models, India is focusing on practical and scalable AI use cases that can deliver tangible benefits on the ground, supported by international collaboration and a forward-looking innovation ecosystem.

He pointed out that several global technology firms are setting up data centres in India, reflecting rising investor confidence and opening up significant employment opportunities for the youth. The government, he added, is also facilitating affordable access to high-performance computing resources such as GPUs for startups, researchers and academic institutions to encourage the development of indigenous AI solutions.

On regulation, Prasada said the government is conscious of the risks associated with AI but does not want excessive rules to stifle innovation. While accountability will be enforced in cases of harm to users, he underlined that innovation and responsibility must progress together. He also flagged cybersecurity threats and the spread of misinformation and deepfakes as key challenges, stressing the need for transparency and shared responsibility among platforms and intermediaries.

Addressing concerns around job losses, the minister said past technological shifts have ultimately generated more employment than they displaced. With large-scale skilling initiatives underway, he said India’s workforce is being prepared for an AI-driven future. Reiterating the government’s vision, Prasada said that just as India became a global internet services hub, it is now on track to become a leading AI services provider for the world.