India Prioritises Energy Security, Open To Assessing Venezuela Oil Option Amid Trump’s Claim

The Indian government on Thursday clarified its stance on crude oil imports following remarks by former US President Donald Trump, stating that India’s energy policy is driven by national energy security and market dynamics, and that it remains open to assessing the commercial feasibility of all potential crude suppliers, including Venezuela.

Responding to questions on Trump’s claim that India had agreed to shift from Russian oil to Venezuelan crude, the Ministry of External Affairs said Venezuela has historically been an important energy partner for India. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that India imported crude oil from Venezuela until 2019–20, before halting purchases due to sanctions. Imports briefly resumed in 2023–24 but were again stopped after sanctions were reimposed.

He added that, in line with India’s consistent approach to ensuring energy security, the country is willing to explore the commercial merits of any new crude supply option, including Venezuelan oil, wherever it makes economic and strategic sense.

The clarification comes after Trump claimed earlier this week that India had already finalised a deal to buy oil from Venezuela in place of Russian crude. The government, however, underlined that such decisions are not political commitments but are based on availability, pricing, and long-term energy security considerations.