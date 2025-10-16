India Prioritizes Consumer Interests Amid Trump’s Russian Oil Claim

India clarified on Thursday that its oil import policies are solely designed to protect the interests of Indian consumers in a fluctuating global energy market. This response followed US President Donald Trump’s statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him India would stop buying Russian oil.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), avoided confirming whether a direct conversation occurred between Modi and Trump or addressing Trump’s specific claim. He highlighted that India is in ongoing talks with the US regarding expanding energy imports.

“India has consistently prioritized stable energy prices and secure supplies, diversifying sourcing to align with market conditions,” Jaiswal said, reiterating India’s stance since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. He added that energy cooperation with the US has steadily grown over the past decade and discussions continue under the current administration.

Trump’s remarks coincided with ongoing trade deal negotiations and came nearly two months after the US imposed a 25% tariff on Indian oil imports. He also indicated plans to approach China about similar energy restrictions to reduce Moscow’s revenue.

Indian officials noted a willingness to increase crude oil imports from the US. Data for September shows US imports to India rose 11%, while exports fell 12%. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal mentioned that India could boost US oil imports by $12–15 billion without refinery constraints, aligning with its strategy to diversify energy sources.

The US tariffs, which raised the total on Indian goods to 50%, contributed to a 12% decline in Indian exports in September.