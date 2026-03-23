India Pushes Ethanol-Blended Fuel To Tackle Oil Crisis And Cut Imports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that India’s growing use of ethanol-blended fuel has strengthened the country’s ability to handle the ongoing global oil crisis triggered by tensions in West Asia. He noted that ethanol blending in petrol has increased significantly over the past decade—from just 1% earlier to nearly 20% today—leading to a major reduction in crude oil imports. According to him, this shift helped India avoid importing around 4.5 crore barrels of oil in the past year alone.

The government has promoted E20 fuel, which consists of 20% ethanol and 80% petrol, as part of a broader strategy to reduce reliance on foreign oil, cut emissions, and support domestic agriculture, especially sugarcane farmers who supply raw materials for ethanol production. This initiative has become particularly relevant amid global uncertainties affecting oil supply routes and prices.

However, the move has also sparked debate. Some vehicle owners have raised concerns about reduced mileage and potential engine-related issues, particularly in older vehicles that were not designed to run on higher ethanol blends. While newer vehicles manufactured after April 2023 are compatible with E20, older models may experience efficiency drops or wear and tear over time.

Despite these concerns, the government and industry bodies maintain that E20 is safe and beneficial overall. Officials have dismissed claims of major damage as misleading and highlighted that millions of vehicles are already operating on the blend without significant problems. The policy has also been legally challenged in the past, but the Supreme Court dismissed petitions opposing it.

With the E20 target already achieved ahead of schedule, industry stakeholders are now advocating for even higher ethanol blending levels, suggesting a possible move towards 30% blends or the introduction of vehicles capable of running entirely on ethanol, similar to practices in countries like Brazil.