India Reaffirms Paris Climate Pledge, Says Updated 2035 Targets Still Under Consultation

The Union government has reiterated India’s commitment to tackling climate change under the Paris Agreement, even as the country’s updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) for the 2031–35 period is still under preparation, the environment ministry informed the Rajya Sabha.

In a written reply, the ministry said India has already taken multiple steps to meet the targets outlined in its NDC submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in 2015 and later updated in 2022. These commitments include reducing the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030 and meeting around 50 per cent of energy requirements through non-fossil fuel sources by the same year.

India has also pledged to create an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent through enhanced forest and tree cover by 2030.

Union minister of state for environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said the formulation of the next NDC, covering the 2031–35 period, involves extensive consultations with stakeholders and will be announced only after the process is completed and approved by the competent authority. He added that India had indicated at the COP30 climate conference in Brazil in November 2025 that it would declare its revised targets up to 2035.

The minister was responding to questions on whether the revised NDC had been submitted by December 2025 and, if not, the reasons for the delay and the expected timeline for submission.

On the functioning of the Prime Minister’s Council on Climate Change (PMCCC), Singh said the body was first set up in 2007 and last reconstituted in 2015. The council is tasked with coordinating India’s national response to climate change, overseeing climate action plans, and monitoring key policy decisions related to mitigation and adaptation.

He said the most recent meeting of the PMCCC was held in April 2025, during which discussions focused on global and domestic climate scenarios, India’s climate initiatives, progress under the National Action Plan on Climate Change, and the country’s long-term goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

The PMCCC is chaired by the Prime Minister and includes senior ministers from key departments, top government officials, and subject-matter experts.