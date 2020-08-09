India records 64,399 coronavirus cases in 1 day, tally now at 21,53,011

Coronavirus in India: India, the third-worst COVID-hit country globally, recorded a single-day spike of 64,399 coronavirus cases, pushing its total tally to 21,53,011.

Out of the total 21,53,011 cases, 6,28,747 are active cases, 14,80,884 have recovered from the deadly virus while 43,379 people have died.

A total of 53,879 persons recovered and were discharged in the last 24 hours, while, 861 others lost their lives while battling the virus in just one day.

The government has carried out a test of 7,19,364 samples in the last 24 hours to check the infection. The cumulative total samples tested up to August 8 are 2,41,06,535.

So far, total operational laboratories reporting to the Indian Council of Medical Research are 1,402. There are 940 government laboratories and 462 private labs.

Out of the total 1,402 laboratories, real-time RT-PCR for COVID-19 is being carried out in 713 labs.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state in India with the total number of cases climbing to 4,90,262, however, the good news is that in the last 24 hours, the active cases went down by 723 and a total of 10,906 people recovered from the virus in the state.

Following Maharashtra is Tamil Nadu which has a total of 2,85,025 cases, however, the state reported 727 less cases in the last one day while 6,488 people recovered from the virus. The state has recorded 4,690 deaths so far including 119 which occurred in the last 24 hours.

Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana recorded their highest single-day spikes of 2,618, 2565, 2,488 cases and 1,151 cases, respectively.

On the global front, a total of 19,571,989 have been infected with the deadly virus while the deaths have climbed to 725,914 with 162,422 in the United States alone.

The United States and Brazil remained the worst-hit nations with a total tally of 49,97,705 and 30,12,412 cases, respectively. Brazil has recorded 100,477 deaths so far.

Mexico has the third highest death toll with a total of 52,006 deaths so far followed by United Kingdom which has recorded 46,651 deaths by Sunday.

In the United State's New York state, a total of 32,768 people have died while 73,609 have recovered.