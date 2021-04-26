Top
India records over 3.52 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 2812 deaths

Amidst the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India reported 3.52 lakh fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike registered since the onset of the pandemic. A total of 3,52,991 new COVID-19 cases, 2,812 related deaths and 2,19,272 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 28,13,658, as per the health ministry update on Monday morning.

The total count of positive cases now stands at 1,73,13,163, including 1,95,123 deaths and 1,43,04,382 recoveries. As many as 27,93,21,177 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to April 25, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed. Of these 14,02,367 samples were tested on Sunday.

The total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered stand at 14,19,11,223.

