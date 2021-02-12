India registers over 9,000 new COVID-19 cases, 87 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 9,309 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of people infected with the virus in the country to 1,08,80,603, informed the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare on Friday. Besides the new cases, 15,858 recoveries were reported in the country in the same period, the Ministry said.

The total count includes 1,35,926 active cases and 1,05,89,230 recoveries. The COVID-19 death toll has reached 1,55,447 with 87 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

As many as 75,05,010 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far. A total of 20,40,23,840 samples have been tested for the coronavirus as of February 10. Of these, 6,99,185 samples were tested on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.