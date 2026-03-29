India rejects 'NYT' report that Musk joined key Modi-Trump call

New Delhi: The latest telephone conversation, on March 24, was between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre clarified on Saturday, denying reports that billionaire Elon Musk was also part of the call between the two leaders.

Trump had called PM Modi to discuss the war with Iran on Tuesday, the first interaction between the two leaders since Israel and the US' military strikes on Iran began on February 28. "We have seen the story. The telephone conversation on 24 March was between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump only," a spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs underlined.

"As has been stated earlier, it provided the opportunity for exchange of views on the situation in West Asia," the spokesperson added. The New York Times, in its edition on Saturday, quoting unnamed US officials, said billionaire Musk participated in the phone call between the two leaders.Cont'd on Page 4

"Elon Musk participated in a phone call on Tuesday with President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, an unusual appearance by a private citizen on a call between two heads of state during a wartime crisis," the New York Times reported.

Trump and Musk had a falling out last year following the billionaire's departure from the government, where he had been tasked with slashing the work force. The report said it is unclear why Musk was on the call or whether he spoke.

In a post on X, PM Modi detailed the diplomatic exchange, stating that both sides called for an "open, secure and accessible" Strait of Hormuz and reiterated India's stance on de-escalation and peace in the region. "Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability," the PM stated in his post.