India reports 25,320 new Covid-19 cases, 161 deaths in last 24 hrs

NEW DELHI: As many as 25,320 new Covid-19 cases and 16,637 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

With the addition of fresh infections, the total number positive cases in the country reached 1,13,59,048, including 2,10,544 active cases and 1,09,89,897 recoveries.

The death toll stands at 1,58,607 including 161 in the last 24 hours.

As many as 2,97,38,409 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far.

As per the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 22,67,03,641 samples up to Saturday have been tested for the coronavirus. 8,64,368 were tested on Friday.

With 1,19,771 active coronavirus cases, Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country. Lockdown has been imposed in several parts of the state amid a surge in Covid-19 infections.