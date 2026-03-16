India Secures Safe Passage For Two LPG Tankers Through Strait Of Hormuz After Talks With Iran

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said that India’s diplomatic engagement with Iran has helped secure safe passage for two Indian gas carriers through the conflict-affected Strait of Hormuz. His remarks came after the vessels successfully crossed the strategic waterway despite ongoing tensions in the region.

The two Indian-flagged LPG tankers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, were carrying nearly 92,712 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas and sailed through the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday while heading toward India. The development comes at a time when Iran has restricted movement in the narrow maritime corridor due to its conflict with the United States and Israel.

Jaishankar explained that India chose to maintain direct communication with Tehran to address the shipping disruption. According to him, the successful passage of the vessels demonstrates the effectiveness of diplomatic dialogue and coordination between the two countries.

Since Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, Jaishankar has spoken four times with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi. These discussions focused on resolving the difficulties faced by Indian vessels navigating the key global energy route.

He clarified that there is no broad arrangement allowing all Indian ships to pass through the strait, and Iran did not receive anything in return for permitting the two tankers to proceed.

Jaishankar also noted that every country has a unique relationship with Iran, making it difficult to compare India’s approach with that of European nations. However, he said India would be willing to share its diplomatic approach with European partners if needed.

While the passage of the two tankers is seen as a positive step, Jaishankar emphasised that conversations with Iran are ongoing as efforts continue to ensure safe maritime movement in the region.