India shuts Kartarpur Corridor
Chandigarh: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced the closure of the Kartarpur Corridor “till further orders” after India struck nine terrorist infrastructure sites in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, under code name ‘Operation Sindoor’.
Punjab’s Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh told the media that the corridor will be shut for the day.
He said the district administration had not received any orders from the government for the coming days. Nearly 150 Indian pilgrims arrived at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) for the pilgrimage to the historic Sri Darbar Sahib gurdwara in Narowal district of Pakistan, but were later asked to return home.
The ICP at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district facilitates access to the Kartarpur Corridor.
“Immigration and defence officials told us that the situation is not conducive and advised us to return around 11 a.m.,” one of the pilgrims told the media.
The gurdwara is of immense spiritual significance to Sikhs, as Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh guru, spent the last 18 years of his life there and passed away at the site.