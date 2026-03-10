India slams Pakistan For Airstrikes In Afghanistan During Ramadan, Calls It ‘Hypocritical’

India has strongly criticised Pakistan for conducting airstrikes in Afghanistan during the holy month of Ramadan, calling the attacks a “flagrant violation” of international law.

Speaking at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Harish Parvathaneni, said it was hypocritical to speak about Islamic solidarity while carrying out attacks that have killed civilians.

According to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, around 185 civilians were killed in the airstrikes as of March 6, with women and children accounting for more than half of the victims. The violence has also displaced over 100,000 people.

India reiterated its support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and urged all parties to follow international humanitarian law and protect civilians.

During the meeting, India also raised concerns about terrorism in the region, mentioning groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, which it said continue to pose a threat to regional security.

New Delhi emphasised that its assistance to Afghanistan focuses on humanitarian aid, infrastructure development and capacity building across the country.