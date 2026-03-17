India Slams Pakistan Over Kabul Hospital Strike That Killed Hundreds

India strongly criticised Pakistan following a devastating airstrike on a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, which reportedly left around 400 people dead and over 250 injured.

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs described the attack as “barbaric, cowardly and unconscionable,” accusing Pakistan of attempting to portray a massacre as a legitimate military operation. The government emphasised that targeting a hospital and its patients cannot be justified under any circumstances.

India also highlighted the timing of the strike during the holy month of Ramzan, noting that it made the incident even more condemnable. The statement further described the attack as a violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty and a serious threat to regional stability.

Additionally, India alleged that the incident reflects a pattern of reckless behaviour by Pakistan, suggesting it is trying to deflect from its internal issues through aggressive actions beyond its borders.

Meanwhile, Pakistan denied carrying out any attack on civilian infrastructure, stating that its operations were aimed only at military targets within Afghanistan.