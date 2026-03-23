India Strengthens Oil Reserves To Tackle Hormuz Crisis, Says PM Modi

Amid rising tensions in West Asia and fears of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that India remains well-prepared to meet its energy needs. He stated that the country currently holds a strategic petroleum reserve of 53 lakh metric tonnes, with plans to expand it to 65 lakh metric tonnes.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister highlighted that India has focused on building crude oil reserves over the past decade to safeguard against global uncertainties. He noted that this effort has strengthened the country’s ability to handle crises affecting energy supply.

Modi also emphasised diversification in energy imports, pointing out that India now sources oil and gas from 41 countries, compared to 27 earlier. This broader network, he said, reduces dependence on any single region and enhances supply security.

He further mentioned that India’s refining capacity has increased, contributing to stronger domestic preparedness. The government is also maintaining close coordination with multiple nations to ensure a steady flow of energy resources.

While acknowledging the challenges posed by ongoing geopolitical conflicts, the Prime Minister said the situation has created economic, security, and humanitarian concerns. He stressed that key trade routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, are vital for India, as a significant share of crude oil, gas, and other essential imports pass through them.

Modi condemned attacks on commercial vessels in major waterways and reiterated that India is using diplomatic channels to ensure safe passage for its ships.

Despite disruptions in the region, he assured that the country is managing its energy requirements effectively. He added that household energy security remains a priority, with a significant portion of LPG demand being met through imports.

The statement comes as Iran’s actions in the Strait of Hormuz have sharply reduced shipping activity, raising global concerns over energy supply and pushing oil prices higher.