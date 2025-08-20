India Successfully Conducts Test Of Agni-5 Ballistic Missile From Odisha

India successfully test-fired the indigenous intermediate range ballistic missile Agni-5 on Wednesday from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha. The Defence Ministry confirmed that the trial met all technical and operational requirements and was conducted under the supervision of the Strategic Forces Command.

The Agni-5 missile, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has a strike range of about 5,000 kilometres, bringing most of Asia—including northern China—and parts of Europe within its reach. Officials noted that the latest launch further enhances India’s strategic deterrence.

This trial comes less than four months after India’s military confrontation with Pakistan, though authorities avoided linking the two developments. A longer-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) version of Agni-5, capable of reaching 7,000 kilometres, is also under development. In June, reports suggested DRDO is working on upgrading the missile’s range to 7,500 km.

India has already deployed Agni series missiles with ranges between 700 km and 3,500 km. Last year, the country also carried out the first test of an Agni-5 variant equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, which allows a single missile to carry multiple nuclear warheads.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised DRDO scientists for their continued efforts in strengthening India’s defence capabilities.

In recent months, India has also test-fired other key systems, including the Prithvi-II (350 km range), Agni-I (700–900 km range), and the tactical surface-to-surface missile ‘Pralay,’ boosting its conventional and nuclear deterrence arsenal.