India to amplify voice of Global South: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India's aim as holder of the G20 presidency is to amplify the "voice of the Global South".

Addressing the opening session of the two-day "Voice of the Global South" virtual summit, Modi said: "For our G20 Presidency, we have chosen the theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. This is in line with our civilizational ethos. We believe the path to realising aoneness' is through human-centric development. People of Global South should no longer be excluded from the fruits of development.

"Together we must attempt to redesign global political and financial governance. This can remove inequities, enlarge opportunities, support growth and spread progress and prosperity." The Prime Minister further said that the Global South has the largest stakes in the future, as three-fourths of humanity lives in these countries. "We should also have equivalent voice. Hence, as the eight-decade old model of global governance slowly changes, we should try to shape the emerging order," he emphasised.

Modi also said that despite the challenges being faced by the developing world, he was optimistic that Global South's time is coming. "The need of the hour is to identify simple, scalable and sustainable solutions that can transform our societies and economies. With such an approach, we shall overcome the difficult challenges- whether it is poverty, universal healthcare or building human capacities. "In the last century, we supported each other in our fight against foreign rule. We can do it again in this century, to create a new World Order that will ensure the welfare of our citizens. As far as India is concerned, your Voice is India's Voice. Your Priorities are India's Priorities," he emphasised. The Prime Minister told the gathering that during the conference, "this Voice of Global South Summit will have discussions on eight priority areas. "I am confident that together the Global South can produce new and creative ideas. These ideas can form the basis of our gaining noble ideas for a global future." The summit, where more than 120 nations are participating, will conclude on Friday.