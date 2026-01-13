India to become AI service provider of world: Jitin

Lucknow: Indiais set to host the global AI Impact Summit next month, and the country is going to become the AI service provider of the world in the coming days, Union Minister Jitin Prasada said on Monday.

The Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology compared the hosting of the AI Impact Summit with the Olympics, and said it is a matter of pride for the country. “This AI Impact Summit, which is going to be held in Delhi next month, is a very big deal. Only three or four countries, such as Korea, France, and the UK -- developed nations -- have had the opportunity to host this Impact Summit,” the minister said, speaking at the Uttar Pradesh AI and Health Innovation Conference here.

He said this is the first time that this summit is being held in a developing nation.

“This is a matter of great pride for us because countries all over the world are vying to host this Impact Summit. Just as it’s a matter of pride for a country to host the Olympics, in the field of technology, this Impact Summit has come to India. The entire country and the whole world are watching to see what the results and outcomes of this Impact Summit in India will be,” Prasada said.

He added that just like there are internet service providers, “India is going to become the AI service provider of the world.”