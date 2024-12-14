India to patrol Depsang up to historic limits: Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday that security forces would be going to all patrolling points in Depsang in Ladakh and also to the eastward limit which are historically been India's patrolling limit.

He said in Lok Sabha that the last of the disengagement agreement with China was related to Depsang and Demchok. "I want to convey that it was mentioned in my (previous) statement (in Parliament) that the understanding envisaged that Indian security forces would be going to all patrolling points in Depsang, and would be going to the eastward limit which are historically been our patrolling limit in that part," he said during Question Hour.

The minister said in the same statement, he has made it clear that India had disengagement agreements with China in the past too. “Those disengagement agreements also had certain provisions where both sides on a temporary basis had agreed to put certain restraint on themselves. So I think the position is very clear in that statement. I would urge the honourable member to read that statement again,” he said replying to a supplementary question on India-China boundary agreement.

Replying to a question on a picture of Nepal currency that allegedly showed a part of Indian territory as its own, Jaishankar said India’s position regarding the border is very clear. He said if any of India’s neighbours thinks that by doing something they want to change India’s position, they should be very clear that it is not going to happen. “I think the entire House is clear on that with me,” he said.