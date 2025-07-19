India to tie up with France for next-gen fighter jet engines?

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence has reportedly proposed development of next-generation fighter jet engines in collaboration with France. The aim of the project is towards self-reliance in design and manufacturing of such technologies in India.

All fighter aircraft in India's fleet currently operate with engines of foreign origin. A substantial portion of fighter aircraft costs is attributed to engine procurement and maintenance. Conservative projections indicate India's requirement for more than 250 next-generation engines within the next decade.

According to reports, following extensive consultations including stakeholder inputs and assessments by a technical committee of all aspects of fighter jet engine production, the defence ministry has recommended the tie-up with France.

The proposal was found to be advantageous for Indian interests.

The Rs 61,000 crore initiative aims to jointly create a 120kn fighter jet engine for future platforms, including the advanced medium combat aircraft (AMCA). The project has received substantial support from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who champions indigenous fighter engine development and establishing a domestic manufacturing ecosystem.

For this project officials have assessed proposals from both Safran of France and Rolls Royce of the UK, looking closely at technical specifications and financial implications.

The French bid, offering complete technology transfer, has been presented in the past as well, with Safran outlining a development schedule aligned with AMCA's timeline.

Currently, AMCA will likely utilise US-manufactured GE 414 engines, whilst development of a domestic plant continues.

The engine is a very crucial component of fighter aircraft technology, and its manufacturing has been mastered by only a select group of countries globally.

Although India attempted indigenous engine development through project Kaveri, it did not achieve the required thrust parameters. A variant of the Kaveri is currently under development for unmanned combat aerial vehicles, the financial daily report said.

Meanwhile, India is negotiating with the US regarding technology transfer for the GE414 INS6 engine, intended for the Mk2 variant of light combat aircraft. The ongoing discussions seek more than 80% technology transfer, encompassing hot-end coating technologies, crystal blade manufacturing, and laser drilling capabilities.