Modi Dominates, But Chandrababu Naidu’s Comeback Stuns in India Today’s 2024 Power Rankings

India Today announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most powerful politician in the country, according to its 2024 Political Power List.

RSS Sarsangchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi occupy the next positions. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is ranked fifth among the most powerful leaders in the country. He is the top-ranking Chief Minister.

The rankings are based on the political situation and the leaders' performance in 2024. They assess the leaders' influence and potential. The report says, "Prime Minister Modi, elected for a third consecutive term, has broken a 60-year-old record." He has strengthened India's global position and built good relationships with leaders from America, Russia, Ukraine, and Israel. At the same time, he has helped grow India's economy to $4 trillion.

Amit Shah is recognised as the third most powerful leader in the country. He is known as the most powerful person in the center after Prime Minister Modi. Amit Shah works as the "eyes and ears" of the Prime Minister. Every major decision taken by the central government is made with his approval.

Rahul Gandhi is acknowledged as the leader who revived the Congress party. Under his leadership, Congress regained its status as the main opposition force in two consecutive elections.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is recognized as the most powerful CM in India. After losing power in 2019 and spending time in jail, he made a strong comeback in the 2024 elections. With the support of his alliance partners, he secured 21 MPs, making the TDP the second-largest party in the NDA. As India's longest-serving CM, Naidu continues to shape both state and national politics.

Other top Chief Ministers in the rankings are Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin, and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.