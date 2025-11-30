India-UK defence ties strengthen as AJEYA WARRIOR-25 wraps up

The eighth edition of the India–UK Joint Military Exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-25 concluded on Sunday at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan, after a fortnight of intensive training focused on counter-terrorism operations in semi-urban terrain under the UN mandate.

A total of 240 personnel from both armies participated in this bilateral military exercise, which commenced on November 17.

According to officials, troops of the Indian Army’s Sikh Regiment and the UK Army’s Royal Gurkha Rifles underwent joint tactical drills, combat conditioning, heliborne operations, room-intervention and cordon-and-search exercises, alongside operational discussions and planning sessions.

The validation phase showcased high levels of interoperability, precision and jointmanship achieved by both contingents.

The closing ceremony included cultural showcases and the felicitation of outstanding soldiers, reflecting the camaraderie built during the exercise.

"An equipment display, featuring indigenous weapon systems under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, formed part of the concluding events," an official said.

Earlier, British High Commission's Defence Adviser, Commodore Chris Saunders, said on X that "soldiers from the British Army Royal Gurkha Rifles and Indian Army Sikh Regiment will deepen professional bonds and share best practices in simulated combat scenarios as the 8th edition of Exercise Ajeya Warrior begins, strengthening defence cooperation".

The 2025 edition builds on the legacy of previous iterations, reflecting mutual trust, shared strategic outlook, and a commitment to promoting regional security and global peace.

The exercise not only reinforced professional bonds between the two forces but also provided a platform for cultural exchange and strengthening defence diplomacy.

With a focus on enhancing mutual learning and operational readiness, AJEYA WARRIOR-25 contributed significantly to the collaborative security efforts of both nations, further consolidating the longstanding defence partnership.

AJEYA WARRIOR-25 reinforced the strong defence cooperation between India and the UK and reaffirmed the shared commitment of both nations to global peace and security.