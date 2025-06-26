Live
- Minister announces incentives to ASHA workers
- Police crack murder case within six hrs
- H-NEW holds anti-drug awareness programme
- HYDRAA zeroes in on 349 flood zones across 3 segments in city
- Former UK PM Tony Blair pats Revanth
- Sec’bad braces for Shree Jagannath Rath Yatra tomorrow
- Communicators called to be at forefront of climate action
- Booster shot for education sector in state, assures CM
- New body for outsourcing services remains a pipe dream
- CM offers ‘speed of doing business’
India-US deal to produce F-414 jets to be sealed by March
Highlights
New Delhi: The Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) will seal a deal with US defence major GE Aerospace by March to jointly produce a jet engine to power...
New Delhi: The Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) will seal a deal with US defence major GE Aerospace by March to jointly produce a jet engine to power the next generation of India's combat aircraft, the aviation behemoth's chief DK Sunil has said.
The mega plan to jointly produce the F-414 engines in India was announced during PM Narendra Modi's visit to Washington in 2023, though the programme suffered from several slippages because of protracted negotiations on the sharing of advanced technologies.
Next Story