  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

India-US deal to produce F-414 jets to be sealed by March

India-US deal to produce F-414 jets to be sealed by March
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) will seal a deal with US defence major GE Aerospace by March to jointly produce a jet engine to power...

New Delhi: The Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) will seal a deal with US defence major GE Aerospace by March to jointly produce a jet engine to power the next generation of India's combat aircraft, the aviation behemoth's chief DK Sunil has said.

The mega plan to jointly produce the F-414 engines in India was announced during PM Narendra Modi's visit to Washington in 2023, though the programme suffered from several slippages because of protracted negotiations on the sharing of advanced technologies.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick