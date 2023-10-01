Live
Just In
India-US Relations At Optimal Comfort Level, Says Foreign Minister Jaishankar
- 1. India's Foreign Minister, S. Jaishankar, hails the robust India-US relationship, describing it as "very desirable, optimal, and comfortable."
- 2. He emphasizes the evolving dynamics of this partnership during his visit to the US, where he also addresses the UN General Assembly and holds crucial meetings with top US officials.
Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar praised the robust India-US relationship, emphasizing that both nations have elevated their ties to a level where they view each other as "very desirable, optimal, and comfortable partners." Speaking at the 'Colors of India' event in Washington DC, Jaishankar celebrated the strength of the bilateral relationship.
He remarked that today, in every way, this relationship has exceeded expectations, which is why today we don't even try to define it. We actually keep raising the bar. We keep finding new domains.
Jaishankar highlighted the chemistry and ease of the diplomatic connections between India and the US, expressing his optimism about the future. He stated, "Today, India and the United States have moved to a position where we really see each other as very desirable, optimal partners, comfortable partners with whom it's a natural instinct today to pick up the phone or if you meet someone and have a natural conversation."
Reflecting on past visits by Indian Prime Ministers to the US and the evolving diplomatic ties, Jaishankar noted the transformation from dealing with each other to working together. He mentioned historical visits like Rajiv Gandhi's in 1985 and Dr. Manmohan Singh's in 2005 when the nuclear deal was struck, but he emphasized that the current dynamics were different and characterized by collaboration.
Jaishankar also referenced the recent successful organization of the G20 summit in New Delhi, highlighting its alignment with Mahatma Gandhi's message of doing the right thing and not leaving anyone behind. He underscored the simplicity of Gandhi's message, which resonated with India's G20 presidency.
During his visit to the US, which took place from September 22 to 30, Jaishankar addressed the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. He also held meetings with high-ranking US officials, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, further strengthening the India-US partnership.