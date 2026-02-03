India, US ties will flourish further: Amit Shah, Nadda on trade deal

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on Tuesday welcomed the India-US trade deal and said that it will benefit and further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Taking to X, HM Shah said, "A big day for India-US relations as the trade deal has been locked with a significantly reduced tariff of 18 per cent, paving the way for stronger trade ties and mutual growth. I congratulate PM Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump for this historic deal, which will elevate our strategic partnership and greatly benefit both nations and their people. Business between India and US set to flourish further."

Nadda also took to X and hailed the Prime Minister's leadership and said that under him, the country's economy has gained new "global confidence and momentum".

"Under Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji's guidance, India's economic journey has entered a new phase of global confidence and momentum. The expanded international market for Made in India products will empower our youth and farmers alike. A robust India–US partnership promises benefits that go far beyond our borders," he said.

India and the US reached a trade deal on Monday following a phone call between PM Modi and President Trump, cutting US tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent and easing Indian trade barriers on US products.

PM Modi also took to X and said, "Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement."

He said that when two "large economies" and the "world's largest democracies" work together, "it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation".

Hailing President Trump's "leadership" in advocating for global peace, stability, and prosperity, the Prime Minister said, "India fully supports his efforts for peace".

"I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights," PM Modi added.



