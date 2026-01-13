India Was Fully Prepared For Ground Action During Op Sindoor, Reveals Army Chief

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has disclosed that India’s armed forces were fully prepared to carry out ground operations if Pakistan had taken any provocative step during Operation Sindoor. He said the military had widened the scope for conventional action, making it clear that India was ready to respond decisively to any escalation.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, the Army Chief explained that during the 88-hour operation window, troop mobilisation and preparedness had reached a level where a ground offensive could have been launched without hesitation if required. He noted that this marked a shift from earlier assumptions that conventional conflict space between the two countries was shrinking due to the risk of rapid nuclear escalation.

General Dwivedi said India’s actions during Operation Sindoor demonstrated that conventional military options remained viable and effective. He pointed to intense exchanges along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and said Indian forces inflicted significant losses on Pakistani personnel during the operation.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 last year following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 25 tourists and a pony operator were killed. Indian forces carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure located deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, resulting in the elimination of over 100 terrorists. When Pakistan attempted to target Indian military and civilian installations, India responded with strong counter strikes, eventually compelling Islamabad to seek a ceasefire understanding on May 10.

The Army Chief described Operation Sindoor as a clear example of close coordination among the three services under firm political direction, with the armed forces granted full operational freedom. He said the response to the Pahalgam attack was taken at the highest level and executed with careful planning and accuracy.

General Dwivedi added that the operation effectively challenged long-standing nuclear rhetoric by striking deep into hostile territory and dismantling terror networks. He warned that the military response under Operation Sindoor was not over and stressed that any future misadventure by Pakistan would be met with a strong and resolute reaction.

Highlighting the global security environment, he noted a rise in armed conflicts worldwide and said preparedness was key to national security. Against this backdrop, he said Operation Sindoor showcased India’s readiness, strategic clarity and precision. He also acknowledged the contribution of various agencies, including central armed police forces, intelligence units, state administrations and multiple ministries, in ensuring the operation’s success.

Reflecting on reforms and modernisation efforts, the Army Chief said the Indian Army was satisfied with progress made in 2025 under initiatives focusing on jointness, self-reliance and innovation, aligning with the government’s broader push for defence transformation.