India well-prepared to handle global disruptions, supply chain remains robust: Industry

New Delhi: At a time when geopolitical tensions in West Asia have raised concerns globally, India’s supply chain ecosystem continues to remain robust, stable, and well-prepared under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said on Sunday.

CAIT Secretary General and Delhi MP Praveen Khandelwal said that the Government has already clarified that there are adequate stocks of essential commodities across the country, and there is no cause for concern regarding availability or distribution of goods.

“The proactive monitoring mechanisms and strong coordination between central and state agencies have ensured that supply chains remain uninterrupted,” Khandelwal said.

“India today under the leadership of PM Modi stands on a much stronger footing compared to the past, with diversified sourcing, improved logistics infrastructure, enhanced digital monitoring systems, and increased domestic production capacities,” Khandelwal noted.

The government’s focus on self-reliance and initiatives like supply chain digitisation and infrastructure development have significantly strengthened the resilience of trade and commerce, he added.

Khandelwal further commented that India’s economic strength and supply chain resilience once again demonstrate the country’s preparedness to effectively navigate global uncertainties while safeguarding the interests of its citizens and business community.

CAIT National President B C Bhartia informed that the CAIT has advised traders across the country to maintain a smooth and uninterrupted supply of goods, avoid panic reactions, and continue normal business operations.

“Traders have also been urged to cooperate with authorities and ensure that consumers do not face any inconvenience,” Bhartia stated.

Both Khandelwal and Bhartia strongly condemns and lambasts certain elements who are indulging in spreading rumours and misinformation regarding shortages of essential commodities.

“Such claims are completely baseless, misleading, and against the national interest. Strict action should be taken against those attempting to create panic in the market,” they noted.