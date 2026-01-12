India witnessing an era of great certainty: PM

Rajkot: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India is currently witnessing an era of unprecedented certainty and political stability, a time when the world is experiencing great uncertainty, and appealed to investors to take advantage of various opportunities in the country.

"Amidst great global uncertainty, we are witnessing an era of unprecedented certainty in India. Today, India has political stability and continuity in policies," Modi said after inaugurating the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for the Saurashtra and Kutch region in Rajkot city.

He said India is the world's fastest-growing large economy and is marching towards becoming the third-largest economy. "In recent years, India has made very rapid progress, and Gujarat has played a very significant role in this. India is rapidly moving towards becoming the world's third-largest economy, and the figures that are emerging clearly show that the world's expectations from India are constantly increasing," said Modi.

He said the expanding new middle class and their growing purchasing power are among the major factors that have made India a country of immense possibilities.

"Today, India is the world's fastest-growing large economy. The country that manufactures the most vaccines in the world is India. India's growth revolves around the mantra of 'Reform, Perform, and Transform," said the Prime Minister.

Modi stated that India has become the world's largest consumer of mobile data, and UPI has become the world's number one real-time digital transaction platform. India is also among the top three countries in terms of solar power generation, while its metro networks are among the top three networks in the world, he added. "That is why I keep saying that this is the time, and it's also the right time for every investor in the country and the world to take advantage of these opportunities," said Modi. He also urged the investors to consider investing in the Saurashtra and Kutch region, which is emerging as a major centre for accelerating the Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) campaign.