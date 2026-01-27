India–EU Trade Pact Sealed: Why The ‘Mother Of All Deals’ Is Making Global Waves

India and the European Union have formally concluded a sweeping free trade agreement that is being widely described as the “mother of all deals”, a pact expected to redraw global trade equations by linking nearly two billion consumers and accounting for about a quarter of the world’s GDP. The agreement, confirmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has also drawn sharp international attention, including from the United States.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said negotiators from both sides had wrapped up what he termed an ambitious, balanced and forward-looking agreement that delivers mutual benefits. The deal brings to an end negotiations that were revived in June 2022 after remaining stalled for almost nine years.

The announcement comes at a time when global trade is under strain due to rising protectionism. The EU is already India’s largest trading partner, with bilateral goods trade valued at $135 billion in 2023–24. Once implemented, the FTA is expected to eliminate tariff and non-tariff barriers on more than 90% of Indian exports to the EU’s 27-member bloc, including major economies such as Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

Labour-intensive sectors like textiles, leather, chemicals, electronics and jewellery are set to gain significantly, as these industries do not directly compete with European manufacturers. The agreement is also expected to level the playing field for Indian exporters who currently face disadvantages compared to duty-free imports from least developed countries such as Bangladesh.

The signing coincided with a high-profile visit by European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who were chief guests at India’s Republic Day celebrations and later held talks with Prime Minister Modi. Von der Leyen hailed the pact as historic, saying it marks the creation of one of the world’s largest free trade zones and is only the beginning of deeper strategic cooperation.

Beyond economics, the deal carries strong geopolitical significance. It is widely seen as a counterbalance to US President Donald Trump’s tariff-driven trade policies, which have affected both India and the EU. Trump previously imposed steep duties on Indian imports and levies on EU steel and aluminium, pushing both sides to diversify trade partnerships and reduce vulnerability.

Prime Minister Modi said the agreement would unlock major opportunities for people in both regions, strengthen shared commitments to democracy and the rule of law, and complement India’s existing trade agreements with the UK and EFTA countries. As global trade realigns, the India–EU pact positions both partners to navigate uncertainty with greater economic resilience and strategic autonomy.