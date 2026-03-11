Indian Airlines Boost Connectivity As Gulf Tensions Escalate

The ongoing conflict in West Asia continues to intensify, with missile and drone attacks reported across several Gulf countries even as Indian airlines expand connectivity to assist passengers and potential evacuation efforts.

According to India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation, Indian carriers have sought operational flexibility to respond quickly if evacuation operations are required for citizens in the region.

Indian carriers including Air India and Air India Express are operating around 58 flights to and from West Asia to maintain connectivity amid the conflict.

The move comes as tensions rise following military exchanges between Israel and Iran. The Israeli military said it recently targeted and killed several Iranian soldiers from a drone unit at a launch site in western Iran.

Iran has reportedly launched multiple waves of missiles and drones targeting Gulf nations including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain in retaliation for earlier strikes by the United States and Israel.

Explosions were reported near Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, while blasts were also heard in Doha, the capital of Qatar. Authorities in several countries have issued elevated threat alerts as air defence systems continue intercepting incoming drones and missiles.

The conflict has also begun impacting energy infrastructure. A drone strike near the Ruwais Industrial City in Abu Dhabi triggered a fire, forcing the shutdown of the major Ruwais refinery as a precaution.

The facility, operated by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), is described as one of the world’s largest single-site refineries.

Meanwhile, Saudi energy giant Saudi Aramco warned that the escalating conflict could have serious consequences for global oil supplies.

Amid concerns about shortages, authorities in the UAE said the country has a strategic reserve of essential commodities sufficient for six months. Officials added that markets are being closely monitored to ensure stable prices and adequate supply of goods.

As the conflict continues to escalate, governments and airlines across the region remain on alert, preparing for possible evacuations and further disruptions to travel and trade.