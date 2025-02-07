Indian Army Cancels Rs 230 Crore Drone Contracts Over Chinese Components

The Indian Army has cancelled contracts worth Rs 230 crore with domestic drone manufacturers after discovering the use of Chinese components in the aircraft intended for deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

The terminated contracts covered the procurement of:

- 200 medium-altitude drones

- 100 heavyweight drones

- 100 lightweight logistics drones

Among the affected manufacturers is Chennai-based Dhaksha, whose contract for logistics drones had been suspended since August 2024 due to concerns over Chinese manufacturing components. Defense sources revealed that investigations uncovered Chinese-origin electronic components embedded in these drones, raising serious national security concerns.

This development follows a series of warnings about Chinese hardware in defense systems. The Directorate General of Military Intelligence (DGMI) had previously cautioned against using Chinese-origin hardware and software in sensitive defense systems in both 2010 and 2015, emphasizing the need to source components from non-Chinese manufacturers to prevent risks of embedded malware and real-time data leaks.

The Army's decision was further influenced by an August 2024 incident where an infantry unit deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir's Rajouri lost control of a fixed-wing Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) drone, which subsequently crossed into Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The investigation into this incident led to reinforced restrictions on Chinese-origin components in military-grade drones.

The cancellation of these contracts highlights the growing scrutiny of supply chains in India's defense sector and the push for genuine indigenous manufacturing capabilities.