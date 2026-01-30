Indian Army chief honours Bactrian camels, Zanskari ponies

New Delhi: Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi honoured six warriors from the animal kingdom, including two Bactrian camels, two Zanskari ponies and two dogs, who work shoulder to shoulder with the military, an official said on Friday.

The honours serve to acknowledge the "silent warriors" who operate in some of the world's most challenging terrains, such as the high-altitude cold deserts of Ladakh and the rugged Himalayas, where machines often fail, said a statement.

The silent warriors were part of the Indian Army Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) contingent, aptly named the "Him Yodhas" (Snow Warriors), which made a historic first appearance in the Republic Day parade on January 26.

Bactrian camels are deployed in the cold desert regions of Ladakh. These camels can easily work in extremely cold weather and at altitudes of over 15,000 feet. They can also carry up to 250 kg of load and travel long distances with little water and fodder. This greatly helps the Army in delivering supplies to remote and difficult areas.

These double-humped camels are high-altitude specialists from the cold deserts of the Nubra Valley in Ladakh. They are crucial for logistics along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Zanskari pony, a rare and indigenous breed of Ladakh, possesses tremendous strength and endurance despite its small size. These ponies can carry a load of 40 to 60 kg in temperatures of minus 40 degrees and at very high altitudes.

This year, the presence of animal warriors of the Indian Army was a special and emotional sight at the Republic Day parade.

For the first time, the Indian Army's animal contingent participated in such a large and organised parade. This special contingent included four raptors. Ten Indian-breed dogs and six traditional military dogs already serving in the Army also participated in the parade. Army dogs are trained at the Remount and Veterinary Corps Centre in Meerut.

Trained for a variety of roles, including surveillance, rescue, attack, and explosive detection, the dogs represent the army's modern capabilities. The R-Day contingent included indigenous breeds such as Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, and Chippiparai, among others, underscoring the push for self-reliance in defence.

Meanwhile, the High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) of the Indian Army successfully concluded an intensive two-week Tailor-Made Course for members of the Kyrgyzstan Armed Forces, an official said.

The course was conducted in extremely high altitude terrain and harsh weather conditions. The training focused on military skiing, casualty evacuation, avalanche rescue and recovery drills and the management of high-altitude sickness, the official said.

The course also enabled a vibrant exchange of best practices between both nations in high-altitude medicine, casualty evacuation and military skiing techniques, further strengthening mutual understanding and reinforcing the spirit of “Friends for Life”, said an Indian Army official on social media.



