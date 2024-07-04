Indian Army Conducts Flood Relief Operations In Assam And Arunachal Pradesh

The Indian Army has been conducting flood relief operations in parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh since June 29.



According to a statement from the Army, operations are ongoing in the villages of Sivaguri in Assam's Dhemaji district and Mer village in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district, both affected by continuous heavy rains.



"In response to the dire situation, the Indian Army has deployed multiple flood relief columns in the affected areas. The Indian Army coordinated with State Disaster Relief Forces (SDRF) and commenced relief operations in the early hours of June 29, 2024," the statement read.



Over a 72-hour period, coordinated relief and rescue operations were carried out in Sivaguri, Namsing Ghat, Paglam, and Orian Ghat, resulting in the rescue of 48 people, including 17 children.



The Army also established temporary shelters and provided food and medical aid to those affected.

"The Indian Army's efforts have been crucial in mitigating the impact of the floods and ensuring the safety and well-being of the affected population," the statement continued.

"In close coordination with the local administration and disaster response teams, the Indian Army has been working tirelessly to provide immediate assistance and support to the flood-ravaged areas," it added.

