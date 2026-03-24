Indian Army inaugurates unique ‘Border Brew Cafe’ in Arunachal to boost tourism, local livelihoods

Itanagar: In a significant step towards promoting community development and sustainable tourism in remote border regions, the Indian Army has inaugurated the Border Brew Cafe under 'Operation Sadbhavna' in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that the project, executed at Zemithang village in Tawang district, is dedicated to the welfare and empowerment of the local Monpa tribal community.

What makes the Border Brew Café truly unique is its innovative construction on a decommissioned Bailey Bridge over the Nyamjang Chu, a 125-km-long perennial cross-border river originating in Tibet (Shannan Prefecture) and flowing through the Zemithang valley in Tawang district of Arunachal.

Lt Col Rawat said that this pioneering concept seamlessly blends heritage infrastructure with modern utility, making it one of its kind in the entire Northeast region.

The cafe is poised to emerge as an iconic destination for tourists and travellers exploring this scenic frontier area.

Developed with a vision to generate sustainable livelihood opportunities, the cafe actively involves the local community while promoting tourism in the region, the defence spokesman noted.

The initiative is expected to enhance economic prospects for residents by showcasing local culture, traditions, and hospitality. Demonstrating remarkable efficiency and commitment, the Indian Army completed the project in a record time of just 31 days, reflecting exceptional planning, coordination, and execution.

The initiative embodies the core ethos of ‘Operation Sadbhavna’, which focuses on fostering goodwill, strengthening civil-military relations, and contributing to the socio-economic development of border communities. The inauguration ceremony witnessed enthusiastic participation from local residents, dignitaries, and Army personnel, marking a proud and promising milestone for Zemithang and the region at large, Lt Col Rawat stated.

The Indian Army’s Operation Sadbhavna (Goodwill) is a long-running military-led civic action programme, primarily in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, aimed at winning hearts and minds by addressing socio-economic needs through education (Army Goodwill Schools), healthcare (medical camps), infrastructure development (water, power, roads), and empowering women and youth via vocational training. The initiative plays a crucial role in countering alienation and fostering national integration.