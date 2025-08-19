Indian Army joins rescue operation in flood-hit villages in Maharashtra's Nanded

Nanded: The Indian Army has stepped in to conduct large-scale relief and rescue operations in Maharashtra's Nanded district after torrential rains flooded several parts of the region, leaving four villages submerged.

Sixty-five personnel from the Army's Sudarshan Chakra Corps, including the Engineering Task Force and medical teams, have been deployed alongside the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the civil administration.

Together, they are carrying out extensive rescue efforts to help those stranded in the flood-hit areas.

Over 200 people were reported trapped across villages in Nanded district after relentless rainfall lashed the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed the district under a yellow alert, warning of more heavy rainfall on Tuesday. The worsening situation prompted authorities to seek urgent assistance from the Indian Army.

The crisis intensified as the Lendi Dam in Udgir (Latur district) released water due to heavy rain in its catchment areas.

The overflow led to the flooding of the Lendi River, inundating four villages -- Raavan, Bhaswadi, Hasnaal PMU, and Bhingoli. So far, nearly 300 villagers have been rescued, while nine remain missing.

Search operations are underway to trace them.

Equipped with modern rescue gear, Army teams are working around the clock to ensure the safe evacuation of stranded residents.

"The Indian Army remains committed to extend all assistance to the State administration to restore normalcy in the earliest timeframe," the force said in an official statement.

Additionally, the release of water from the Isapur Dam has caused the Painganga River's water level to rise alarmingly, with floodwaters entering several villages, including Kinwat, Gokunda, and Bodhdi Khurd.

In Kinwat city, floodwater swept into cowsheds along the riverbank, washing away nearly 25 animals, many of which have died.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, as incessant rain and overflowing rivers heighten the risk of further flooding in the region.