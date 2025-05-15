Live
Indian Border Guard Endures 21 Days Of Interrogation After Accidentally Crossing Pakistan Border
BSF soldier Purnam Kumar Shaw returns to India following a 21-day detention in Pakistan where he faced sleep deprivation and questioning about border security after inadvertently crossing the International Border in Punjab's Ferozepur sector.
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) member has been returned to India after spending three weeks in Pakistani detention. Purnam Kumar Shaw was released following his April 23 accidental border crossing along Punjab's International Border.
Intelligence sources report that during his 21-day captivity, Shaw endured psychological pressure tactics including prolonged blindfolding, sleep deprivation, and verbal intimidation. Though spared physical harm, he was repeatedly interrogated about Indian border security arrangements and denied basic hygiene necessities like toothbrushing.
Shaw, a member of the 24th BSF battalion, was apprehended by Pakistan Rangers when he unintentionally strayed into Pakistani territory while performing his duties in the Ferozepur sector. Throughout his detention, he was moved between three unknown locations, with one facility situated near an airbase where aircraft noise was audible.
Security sources revealed that Shaw remained blindfolded during most transfers between facilities, and was confined to a prison cell at one point. His interrogators, who wore civilian attire rather than uniforms, persistently sought information about BSF deployment patterns and leadership structures along the border.
Interrogators also pressed for contact information of senior officers, but Shaw could not provide these details as he followed BSF protocols by not carrying a mobile phone during border patrol duties.
Upon his handover to Indian authorities at the Attari-Wagah border crossing, Shaw was reunited with his family via telephone. Following standard security procedures, he underwent comprehensive debriefing and medical evaluation, which found him to be in stable condition both physically and mentally. As part of routine security protocols, the clothing he wore during captivity was examined for security purposes before being discarded.