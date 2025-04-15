Live
Indian Coast Guard Seizes 145 Kg Of Protected Sea Cucumbers In Tamil Nadu
The Indian Coast Guard has confiscated 145 kg of sea cucumbers worth ₹58 lakh in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat illegal marine wildlife trafficking of this protected species.
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has successfully seized 145 kilograms of sea cucumbers, valued at approximately ₹58 lakh, during an anti-poaching operation in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu. This seizure represents an important step in the fight against illegal marine wildlife trade and the protection of India's marine ecosystems.
Sea cucumbers hold Schedule I species status under India's Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, making their harvesting and trading strictly prohibited throughout the country. These marine organisms play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance and biodiversity in ocean environments.
Despite legal protections, sea cucumbers remain among the most frequently smuggled marine species from Indian coastal regions to Sri Lanka and various Far Eastern countries, where they are considered a delicacy. The high market demand drives illegal harvesting, processing, and covert exportation through unauthorized channels.
The ICG announced the operation through social media on April 13, 2025, describing it as "a major step towards safeguarding our marine environment and curbing illegal transshipment."
This environmental protection effort follows closely behind another significant ICG operation conducted jointly with Gujarat's Anti-Terrorist Squad, which resulted in the seizure of 300 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine valued at approximately ₹1,800 crore from smugglers in the Arabian Sea.