Indian diaspora celebrates UP Diwas in New Jersey

Washington: The Uttar Pradesh Federation of North America celebrated UP Diwas in New Jersey over the weekend. The event on January 24 was held amid a state-level emergency and extreme cold conditions, with temperatures dropping to minus 14 degrees Celsius. Despite the weather, members of the Uttar Pradesh community gathered in large numbers to observe the day, manifesting strong cultural attachment and community togetherness.

In a press release, the organisers said the celebration was held with the blessings and goodwill of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, whose address to the Pravasi Uttar Pradesh community was shared during the programme.

Congratulatory messages and letters were received from several dignitaries, including Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, and multiple ministers from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Messages were also received from Padma awardees, cultural figures, and spiritual leaders.

The chief guests for the programme included Piyush Singh from the Consulate General of India’s Media and Culture Department and Linden Mayor Derek Armstead. The event also drew support from several community organisations and leaders, including the Federation of Indian Associations, VHP America–New Jersey, BAJANA, and UPAGP.

The programme was coordinated by Prashant K S Dikshit, founder and trustee of UPFNA, and conducted by Neeta Tyagi. A vote of thanks was delivered by UPFNA President Amit Gupta in the presence of trustees and office bearers.

A special highlight was the collective rendition of 'Vande Mataram' to mark its 150th anniversary. Sacred Prasad from the Shri Ram Lalla Temple in Ayodhya was also distributed during the event.

Uttar Pradesh Diwas is observed annually on January 24 to mark the formation of the state in 1950. The event in New Jersey underscored the role of diaspora organisations in sustaining cultural ties and celebrating regional identity beyond India’s borders.



