Indian diaspora emerges as UK’s most economically successful migrant community: Report

The Indian community has emerged as the most economically successful migrant group in the United Kingdom, a new study has revealed, underlining its enduring and multifaceted contribution to Britain’s economy, public services and international influence.

The study, conducted by Aston University in partnership with multicultural advertising agency Here & Now 365, analyses extensive labour market and economic data to position Indians at the forefront of migrant success in the UK, according to a report by Khalsa Vox.

The findings highlight high employment levels, strong academic achievements and a deeply rooted entrepreneurial culture as key factors shaping the community’s impact.

The research notes that professionals of Indian origin constitute a significant segment of Britain’s technology and IT workforce. This is particularly notable as the UK is regarded as the world’s second-largest technology hub after the United States and China.

Indian-led enterprises and professional networks have played a crucial role in generating employment opportunities, strengthening skills development and promoting knowledge exchange across the country, the Khalsa Vox report said, citing the university study.

"The Indian diaspora is woven into the UK’s growth story," the study states, pointing to businesses, research initiatives and innovation-focused networks that have contributed to national development both domestically and internationally.

Apart from economic contributions, the study also highlights how successive generations of Indians have strengthened Britain’s public services and boosted its global standing.

It traces this influence through four significant migration waves since India’s independence, together presenting a narrative of perseverance, adaptation and sustained contributions spanning more than seventy years.

The first major wave of Indian migration followed the Second World War, a period when Britain was grappling with severe labour shortages.

Indian migrants stepped into essential roles in manufacturing, transportation and public services, helping stabilise the post-war economy and contributing to the early development of institutions such as the National Health Service, the report stated.

The second migration wave began in the early 1970s after Asians were expelled from East Africa during the regime of Uganda’s ruler, Idi Amin. Many of those who relocated to Britain brought with them strong business experience and entrepreneurial expertise.

Over time, they established successful enterprises, rejuvenated local economies and nurtured a strong business culture in towns and cities across the UK.

The third phase of migration reflected a shift in Britain’s economic structure towards knowledge-based industries. During this period, Indian migrants increasingly comprised highly skilled professionals working in finance, healthcare, engineering, education and other specialised sectors.

This transition marked a movement from largely blue-collar roles to leadership positions in industries critical to long-term economic growth.

The most recent wave of migration has been shaped by the post-Brexit and post-pandemic environment. The study highlights the strategic significance of Indian talent in addressing skill shortages, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, social care and technology.

Indian-born professionals currently account for an estimated 15 per cent of Britain’s technology workforce, underscoring their growing influence in driving innovation, digital transformation and productivity, the report mentions.

The study was formally unveiled during an event at the House of Lords, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, academics and cultural representatives.

Its release at one of Britain’s key political institutions reflects increasing recognition of the role played by diaspora communities in shaping contemporary British society and economic development.