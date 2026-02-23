Indian Muslim clerics, Javed Akhtar condemn Taliban over code allowing wife beating

Lucknow: Prominent Muslim clerics in India have sharply condemned the Taliban’s new penal code in Afghanistan that reportedly legalises domestic violence, calling it a blatant misuse of religion and a violation of Islamic principles. The law, which allows husbands to beat wives “without causing bone fractures or open wounds” and punishes women with imprisonment if they visit their parents without permission, has sparked outrage among religious leaders and civil society.

All India Muslim Jamaat President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi said, “The Taliban has come to power in Afghanistan for the second time. The Taliban's image has always been one of terror. We have never accepted the Taliban and have always considered them involved in terrorist activities. Now, even if they claim to have changed their methods, beating and violence are against Islamic principles. Taliban authorities should ensure that such decrees are not issued that harm interpersonal relations.”

Maulana Mohammad Mirza Yasoob Abbas, cleric and speaker of the All-India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB), said, “It is very unfortunate that the Taliban are creating turmoil in the name of religion. This new law is very wrong and should be strongly condemned.”

Shia religious leader Maulana Saif Abbas also criticised the Taliban, stating, “The Taliban’s character is double standard. On one hand, they speak about Islam, but on the other, the law they have created allows beating wives and children. There is no justification for domestic violence, and we strongly condemn this Taliban law.”

Former Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari said, “Violence is considered wrong in all societies, regardless of religion. We do not consider violence to be right; we too are Muslims, connected to our faith, but violence should not be directed at anyone.”

Veteran lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar, taking to X, called on Indian muftis and mullahs to unconditionally denounce the measure, pointing out that the Taliban law reportedly allows wife beating “without any bone fracture” and punishes women with three months’ imprisonment if they visit their parents without their husband’s permission. His post sparked widespread discussion on social media.

“This is being carried out in the name of religion, but it is completely unacceptable,” Akhtar said.

The remarks from Indian Muslim leaders come amid global criticism of the Taliban’s policies towards women, highlighting concern over the misuse of religion to justify violence.