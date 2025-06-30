Indian Navy Conducts Emergency Rescue After Oil Tanker Fire In Gulf of Oman

The Indian Navy executed a critical maritime rescue operation on Sunday after responding to an emergency distress call from a commercial oil tanker experiencing severe fire and power failure in the Gulf of Oman. The stealth frigate INS Tabar immediately mobilized to assist the distressed vessel carrying Indian nationals.

The Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Yi Cheng 6 encountered a catastrophic engine room fire accompanied by complete electrical system failure while navigating from Kandla, India toward its destination of Shinas, Oman. The vessel was transporting 14 crew members, all of Indian nationality, when the maritime emergency developed.

Naval officials confirmed that INS Tabar's crew responded swiftly to the distress signal, deploying specialized firefighting personnel and equipment to the burning tanker through coordinated air and sea operations. The rescue mission utilized both the frigate's onboard boats and helicopter capabilities to transfer essential firefighting resources to the stricken vessel.

The emergency response involved 13 Indian Navy firefighting specialists working alongside 5 crew members from the affected tanker to combat the blaze. This joint operation successfully achieved significant fire suppression, dramatically reducing the intensity of flames that had threatened the vessel and its occupants.

According to naval authorities, the prompt response and sustained firefighting efforts by the rescue team prevented what could have escalated into a major maritime catastrophe. The coordinated operation demonstrated the Navy's rapid deployment capabilities and expertise in handling maritime emergencies in international waters.

In an official statement posted on social media platform X, the Indian Navy detailed the rescue operation's progress, noting that firefighting activities continued aboard the tanker with substantially reduced fire intensity. The naval personnel remained engaged in containment efforts to ensure complete fire suppression and vessel safety.

The successful intervention highlights the Indian Navy's commitment to maritime security and assistance to vessels in distress, particularly those carrying Indian nationals. The operation showcases the strategic importance of naval presence in critical shipping lanes and the effectiveness of coordinated emergency response protocols in preventing maritime disasters.