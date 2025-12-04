  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

Indian Navy Day 2025: PM Modi Celebrates Diwali, Navy Showcases Strength

  • Created On:  4 Dec 2025 12:53 PM IST
On Indian Navy Day 2025, PM Modi celebrated Diwali aboard INS Vikrant, while the Navy demonstrated its operational readiness and maritime capabilities at Shangumugham Beach, Thiruvananthapuram, honoring India’s naval achievements.

In October, PM Modi celebrated Diwali on INS Vikrant in Goa. He has done this for 11 years with the armed forces. He calls them his “family.”

Indian Navy Showcases Skills

On December 4, the Indian Navy held a show at Shangumugham Beach, Thiruvananthapuram. The event showed their strength, readiness, and technology. It highlighted India as a self-reliant maritime power.

Dignitaries and Honors

President Droupadi Murmu attended the show. Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, hosted it. A 150-member Guard of Honour welcomed the President. Other guests included the Kerala Governor, Chief Minister, officials, military leaders, and the public.

Navy Day

Navy Day is celebrated every December 4. It honors the Indian Navy’s service. It also remembers Operation Trident from the 1971 Indo-Pak War.




Tags

Indian Navy Day 2025PM Modi DiwaliINS VikrantNavy demonstrationShangumugham BeachIndia maritime powerNavy Day December 4Operation Trident 1971naval readinessarmed forces
Next Story

    Trending News

    More

    National News

    More
    Share it
    X