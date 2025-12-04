Indian Navy Day 2025: PM Modi Celebrates Diwali, Navy Showcases Strength

In October, PM Modi celebrated Diwali on INS Vikrant in Goa. He has done this for 11 years with the armed forces. He calls them his “family.”

Indian Navy Showcases Skills

On December 4, the Indian Navy held a show at Shangumugham Beach, Thiruvananthapuram. The event showed their strength, readiness, and technology. It highlighted India as a self-reliant maritime power.

Dignitaries and Honors

President Droupadi Murmu attended the show. Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, hosted it. A 150-member Guard of Honour welcomed the President. Other guests included the Kerala Governor, Chief Minister, officials, military leaders, and the public.

Navy Day

Navy Day is celebrated every December 4. It honors the Indian Navy’s service. It also remembers Operation Trident from the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Navy Day greetings to all personnel of the Indian Navy. Our Navy is synonymous with exceptional courage and determination. They safeguard our shores and uphold our maritime interests. In the recent years, our Navy has focussed on self-reliance and modernisation. This has enhanced… pic.twitter.com/JxPqLiEc9x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2025











