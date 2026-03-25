Indian Navy Launches Operation Urja Suraksha To Protect Energy Ships In Strait Of Hormuz

The Indian Navy has initiated Operation Urja Suraksha to safeguard India’s energy shipments amid escalating tensions in West Asia. The mission involves deploying more than five frontline warships near the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz to ensure the safe movement of Indian-flagged cargo vessels.

Conducted with high caution and minimal public exposure, the operation focuses on securing critical maritime routes and protecting ships carrying essential supplies. Around 22 India-bound vessels have been identified for evacuation or escort, including 20 high-priority ships transporting LNG, LPG, and crude oil.

The mission has already achieved key successes, with LPG carriers Pine Gas and Jag Vasant safely passing through the Strait under naval protection. Together, these vessels are carrying nearly 92,000 tonnes of LPG and are expected to reach Indian ports within days.

Earlier, the Navy had also escorted other important vessels, including LPG carriers Shivalik and Nanda Devi, as well as the crude oil tanker Jag Laadki, ensuring continuity in energy supply.

The operation is being carried out in coordination with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Directorate of Naval Operations to maintain secure and efficient transit for Indian cargo and crew.

Amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, the government is taking proactive steps to protect supply chains and minimise disruptions. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently reviewed the situation, focusing on potential risks to India’s energy security and defence preparedness.

With tensions in the region remaining high, the Indian Navy’s sustained presence is playing a crucial role in protecting the country’s energy lifeline and ensuring the uninterrupted flow of essential resources.