Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Sahyadri in Malaysia for military cooperation

Navy's indigenous stealth frigate INS Sahyadri made a port call at Kemaman, Malaysia, to strengthen maritime military cooperation, interoperability between the two navies and exchange best naval practices, an official said on Sunday.

INS Sahyadri made the port call on October 2, as part of a three-day visit, during the Eastern Fleet Operational Deployment to the South China Sea and Indo-Pacific, the official said in a statement.

This was the third visit by INS Sahyadri to Malaysia. The ship had earlier visited Port Klang on a goodwill mission in 2016, and later participated in Exercise 'Samudra Laksamana' at Kota Kinabalu in 2019. These visits underscore the strong and evolving naval ties between the two countries.

On October 2, the ship was accorded a warm welcome by the Royal Malaysian Navy, celebrating enduring cultural ties and shared maritime traditions between the two nations, said the statement.

Indigenously designed, constructed and commissioned in 2012, INS Sahyadri is the third ship of the Shivalik Class Guided Missile Stealth Frigates. The ship is a shining example of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative and has been part of several bilateral and multilateral exercises, as well as operational deployments.

INS Sahyadri's ongoing operational deployment to the South China Sea and Indo-Pacific underscores India's stature as a responsible maritime stakeholder and preferred security partner in the Indo-Pacific.

The ship's port call at Kemaman was aimed at further strengthening India-Malaysia maritime military cooperation, interoperability between the two navies and exchanging best naval practices, said the official.

The three-day visit included courtesy calls by the Ship’s Commanding Officer on senior Royal Malaysian Navy officers, including a call on First Admiral Abd Halim bin Kamarudin, Deputy Commander Naval Region.

The visit also featured professional exchanges, cross visits by Indian Navy and RMN officials, cross-training, sport fixtures between the two navies, as well as recreational visits to the city for INS Sahyadri’s crew.

The crew also conducted a yoga session and charity event, reflecting the Indian Navy’s commitment to wellness, compassion, and strengthening India-Malaysia friendship.

The navy-to-navy interactions between India and Malaysia have grown steadily over the years through the biennial LIMA exhibition and MILAN exercises. The successful culmination of the third edition of Field Training Exercise (FTX) - 'Samudra Laksamana' in 2024 between Indian Navy and RMN ships underscores the commitment of both nations towards bolstering maritime security and cooperation in the region.