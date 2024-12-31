Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya’s Fight Against Death Sentence in Yemen

Nimisha Priya is an Indian nurse who lived in Yemen. In 2017, she was accused of killing a man called Talal Mahdi. Because of this, she was sent to jail and could face the death penalty, which means she could be put to death.

Priya’s family is very sad and worried about her. Her mum, Prema Kumari, went to Yemen to try and help. She talked to the family of the man Priya is accused of hurting and asked them to forgive her. But it has been hard to agree on anything.

Priya’s story is sad. She went to Yemen to work, but the man she worked with, Mahdi, was very mean to her. He took her money and said they were married when they weren’t. Priya asked the police for help, but instead of helping her, they put her in jail. Later, Priya tried to get her passport back from Mahdi, but he sadly died from a drug overdose. Because of this, Priya was accused of causing his death.

Now, the government in Yemen has said Priya will be punished, but her family is still trying to stop it.