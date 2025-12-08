Indian Professional In Norway Shows How Trust-First Work Culture Boosts Productivity Naturally

An Indian professional living in Norway has gone viral after sharing insights into the country’s trust-first work culture. In an Instagram video, Sachin, who works in Norway’s offshore sector, explained how a workplace built on trust naturally encourages employees to perform better. He highlighted that no one tracks working hours or constantly checks task progress.

Instead, managers assume employees will fulfil their responsibilities responsibly. Even when someone needs time off for illness or a personal appointment, the response is often just a polite acknowledgement—something he says creates a calm, respectful atmosphere.

In the caption of his video, Sachin wrote that trust removes fear, eliminates micromanagement and strengthens ownership. He added that when employees are treated like adults, they step up with sincerity, leading to smoother workflows and improved outcomes without pressure. According to him, trust—not strict oversight—is often what brings out the best in people.

Social media users widely resonated with his experience. Commenters from across Europe and Ireland agreed that trust-based cultures offer more freedom and result in higher productivity. Some said they wished their workplaces adopted similar values, while others noted the contrast with work environments in India.