Indian Railways & SHRM Host HR Seminar at Northern Railway HQ

Northern Railway Press Release

New Delhi

Date 19.09.2025

Indian Railways with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM),

organize seminar on HR

Ministry of Railways (Railway Board), in collaboration with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), today on 19th September 2025 (Friday) organized a seminar at Northern Railway Headquarters, Baroda House, New Delhi. The seminar deliberated upon contemporary issues, best practices, and emerging trends in Human Resource Management with special focus on Indian Railways. The program was attended by Director General/Human Resource, Additional Member/Staff, Additional Member/HR, Principal Executive Director/Industrial Relations, Principal Chief Personnel Officer/NR, dignitaries from SHRM, and all IRPS officers posted in Delhi, while officers posted outside Delhi joined the seminar virtually. Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) also gave a presentation on the occasion, elaborately on the progress and implementation of Human Resource Management System (HRMS).