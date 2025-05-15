Live
- Muthoot Finance shares declines over 7 pc amid RBI’s draft LTV guidelines
- Pak's Nuclear facility should now be under global body supervision: Defence Minister Singh demands in J&K
- 1.3 million Afghan nationals deported from Pakistan since November
- NSE becomes India's largest unlisted firm with over 1 lakh shareholders
- Two mobile snatchers nabbed in Delhi; one came out of Tihar jail a day ago
- DRDO develops indigenous seawater desalination tech
- TIDC scouts look for qualities in athlete beyond field of play, says top cyclist and coach Maxwell Trevor
- Rajasthan CM receives fifth death threat in 15 months
- BBMP launches climate action clubs in city schools to build green leaders
- BEML gets nod for manufacturing unit in MP
Indian Travel Platforms Boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan Over Border Tensions
Indian travel companies like MakeMyTrip, Cleartrip, and EaseMyTrip have stopped bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan due to their lack of support for India in the ongoing border conflict with Pakistan
Indian travel platforms are facing a dispute after they have decided to stop bookings for Turkey and Azerbaijan. This decision is due to these countries not supporting India in the ongoing border tensions with Pakistan.
Travel Platforms' Response
MakeMyTrip, Cleartrip, and EaseMyTrip have stopped offering flights, hotels, and holiday bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan.
These platforms say their decision is based on India's national interest and sovereignty.
They also warn against non-essential travel to these countries.
What’s Happening with Other Platforms?
MakeMyTrip and Cleartrip still offer flights to Istanbul and Baku, but they have ended all promotions and deals for Turkey and Azerbaijan.
EaseMyTrip also spoke out on social media, advising against travel to these countries, but they didn’t stop booking flights completely because Istanbul is a common layover point for flights to Europe.
Concern Over Chinese Investment
EaseMyTrip's founder, Nishant Pitti, raised concerns that Indian defense personnel might be at risk when using travel platforms like MakeMyTrip.
He said these platforms share sensitive information like defense IDs and flight details, which could be used by India’s adversaries to track military movements.
MakeMyTrip has a major Chinese investor, and this raised security concerns about sharing such personal and military information.
Turkey's Tourism Response
Even though India’s travel platforms are boycotting Turkey, the Turkey Tourism Board has urged Indian travelers to continue visiting their country. It said that many depends a lot on tourism in the country and many are unaware of the escations between India and Pakistan.
Indian travel companies have stopped bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan due to political tensions and security concerns. These companies are taking a stand to protect India's interests and prevent sensitive information from being misused.